Manchester United have been all over the news since the moment they announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. The Red Devils have a tough game against Wolves though which needs their immediate focus. Having dropped points against Southampton, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men need all three points ahead of the international break to avoid slipping up early in the title race. Manchester City have picked up pace while the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool are looking strong this term which leaves Manchester United with very little room for slip-ups. The board has backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with some massive signings and its time the Norwegian delivers the goods. Wolves have lost their opening two games and will be under pressure to get their performance on track. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Feature in Manchester United Playing XI Against Wolves Today in EPL 2021-22 Match?.

Ruben Neves, who has been linked with Manchester United throughout the summer, has a crucial role to play in the Wolves midfield. He will be partnered with Joao Moutinho in the middle with Raul Jiminez back leading the forward line for the hosts. Pedro Neto and Jonny Castro are unavailable for the visit of the Red Devils but Wily Boly is closing in on a return which will boost the Wolves’ back line.

Edinson Cavani is back training with Manchester United and could make his first appearance of the season. Donny Van de Beek could be given a first start of the season in place of Fred after the latter had a poor showing in the last game. Mason Greenwood will play as the number nine with Jadon Sancho making his first start for his new club. Paul Pogba will likely feature on the left again as he has been the club’s best creative minded player so far.

When is Wolves vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Wolves vs Manchester United match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton. The game will be held on August 29, 2021 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 09:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Wolves vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Wolves vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Wolves vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Wolves vs Manchester United match on Disney+Hotstar.

