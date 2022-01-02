Gujarat Giants will take on Haryana Steelers in the latest round of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 clash. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 02, 2021 (Sunday) at 07:30 PM as both teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for the Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Gujarat Giants have had an inconsistent campaign so far as after four games they are seventh in the team standings and have a chance to move into the top four with a win in this encounter. Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers are lingering towards the bottom of the team standings with one win four but have a chance to close the gap in their tonight’s opponents to one point with a victory.

Where To Watch Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers live online streaming.

