India have a great opportunity to add another medal to their tally as the Women's Hockey team faces off against New Zealand in the Bronze medal clash. The encounter will be played on August 07, 2022 (Sunday) at the University of Birmingham as both teams aim for a win. Fans searching for India Women vs New Zealand Women. CWG 2022 Hockey live streaming can scroll down below. Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally Updated.

Both teams have had brilliant campaigns but have fallen short in their bid for a gold medal. India were brilliant in their semifinals but lost to Australia in the shootout. Meanwhile, New Zealand held England but lost in the shootout as well. Both sides will be aiming to end their campaign with a medal.

When is India vs New Zealand, Commonwealth Games 2022 Women's Hockey Match? Know Time, Venue and Schedule

The India vs New Zealand Women's Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey match is scheduled to take place on August 7, 2022 (Sunday) at 01:30 pm IST. The game will be held at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre in Birmingham.

Is India vs New Zealand, Commonwealth Games 2022 Women's Hockey Match, Live Telecast in India available?

Sony Network have acquired the broadcasting rights of the multi-nation competition in India. Fans would be able to watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sony Sports SD/HD channels on their TV sets. Sony TEN 3 and Sony Six will likely televise the IND vs NZ Women's Hockey Match in English and regional languages.

Is India vs New Zealand, Commonwealth Games 2022 Women's Hockey Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs NZ Hockey match in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to catch the live action on online platforms.

