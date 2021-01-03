New Delhi, January 3: India's men's hockey coach Graham Reid has called up 33 probables for a national camp that is scheduled to start from January 5 at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Bengaluru centre.

"I expect the players to return feeling fresh both mentally and physically after this three-week break. In our previous National Camp, we hit desirable numbers in various parameters including the Yo-Yo Test. Our aim will be to up the ante in the current camp and be prepared for forthcoming competition," Reid said in a Hockey India statement.

The core group will undergo a mandatory quarantine period before re-starting training as per SAI and Hockey India SOPs, the hockey's national federation said.

Core Probable List:

Goalkeepers: P.R. Sreejesh, Krishan B. Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Birendra Lakra, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Dipsan Tirkey, Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Jaskaran Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Forwards: S.V. Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Ramandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Gurjant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra.

