The Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony will mark the start of the 32nd edition of the Summer Games. The Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony will be held at the National Stadium in Tokyo on July 23, 2021 (Friday). The celebrations will see performances from many celebrities along with flag bearers from participating counties commemorating the start of this year's Summer Games. Meanwhile, we bring you Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony telecast and live streaming details on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV. Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony: Things To Know.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to be played last year but have been postponed by a year amid the coronavirus pandemic and are scheduled to be held from July 23, 2021 to August 08, 2021. The Games will see over 10,000+ athletes compete across 339 events in 33 sports (50 disciplines) with the aim of winning a medal for their country. 2020 Tokyo Olympics Day 1 Schedule: List of Indian Men’s and Women’s Matches to Be Played on July 23, 2021.

Is Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Network will provide the live telecast for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony. The match will be shown live on the DD National channel starting from 04:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). On DTH and cable TV platforms, Sony Sports Network will be providing the live telecast.

DD Sports to Live Telecast Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Match

India will be presenting its largest contingent ever for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as a total of 120 athletes will participate across 20 sports with the aiming of winning a gold medal in several disciplines. Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh will be the country’s flag bearers at the opening ceremony with Bajrang Punia representing the nation during the closing celebrations.

