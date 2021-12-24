Bengal Warriors would face Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Friday, December 24. The match would take place at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru which is the venue for all the games, and is scheduled to begin at 9:30 pm IST. Bengal Warriors, who are the defending champions, won their first match by beating UP Yoddha and now they have to take on a challenge by Gujarat Giants in the second game of the competition. Gujarat Giants too were victorious in their first match against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Hence, with maintaining a winning start at stake, both these in-form sides clash in the competition. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8

These two teams have played five games against each other and Gujarat Giants hold the advantage with three wins. Bengal Warriors have one victory and two matches ended in a draw.

Where To Watch Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants live online streaming.

