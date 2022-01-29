Gujarat Giants take on Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Saturday, January 29. The match would be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The game has a scheduled start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, if you are looking for 2021-22 PKL live streaming online and live tv telecast you can continue reading. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Gujarat Giants ae languishing at the 11th place on the PKL 2021-22 points table while Dabang Delhi are on third spot. Delhi apparently starts as favourite to win this clash and will be looking to add one more victory to the kitty.

Where To Watch Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and other regional channels.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi live online streaming.

