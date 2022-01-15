It's a Super Saturday and in the third game of the tournament we shall have U Mumba will lock horns with Bengal Warriors in the third game of the PKL 2021-22. The game will begin at 09.30 pm IST. The match will be hosted at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru and in this article, we shall be looking at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

U Mumba enters the game with a 23-42 defeat against Puneri Paltan. The team will surely be looking to sort out their flaws ahead of this tie. Abhishek Singh will be expected to deliver in this match. Mohsen Maghsoudlou scored a few points after coming off the bench in the last game so it is very likely that he could start the game. Bengal Warriors enter the match with a 37-28 win against Tamil Thailvas. The Bengal Warriors are placed on number nine of the PKL 2021-22 points table. Check out the live streaming and online telecast details of the game below.

Where To Watch U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, live online streaming.

