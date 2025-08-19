The third season of the Uttar Pradesh Premier League (UP T20 ) 2025 is already underway, with the tournament so far dishing out two one-sided and one closely fought match. Match four of the UP T20 League 2025 will see Kanpur Superstars lock horns against Kashi Rudras on August 19. Kanpur Superstars are searching for their maiden win in the competition, having lost their season opener, as opposed to Kashi Rudras, who are leading the UP T20 League 2025 points table. Rinku Singh Picks Wicket on First Ball, Brings Out Aggressive Celebration During Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars UP T20 League 2025 Match (Watch Video)

In the tournament opener against Meerut Mavericks, Superstars managed just 139 chasing 225 runs to win, with performances coming from captain Sameer Rizvi (45) and Priyanshu Gautam (34). Mavericks will hope to see a better performance from their batters this time around.

Kashi Rudras ended up winning their season against Gaur Gorakhapur by 50 runs, courtesy of an all-round show by Shivam Mavi, who first scored an unbeaten 54, and then picked three wickets. With this win, Rudras ended up taking top spot in the UP T20 League 2025 standings.

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 League 2025 Details

Match Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Date Tuesday, August 19 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Ten 3 (Live Telecast) SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 League 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 League 2025 will be played on Tuesday, August 19. The third UP T20 League 2025 match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow and start time of 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). UP T20 League 2025 Schedule: Get Full Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Cricket Fixtures of Uttar Pradesh T20 League Season 3.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 League 2025??

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India will find viewing options for Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras live telecast on Sony Ten 3 channel on TV. For the Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 League 2025??

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India can watch the Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription. Expect Kashi Rudras to push their winning momentum and gain their second of the season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2025 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).