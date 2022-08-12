Kho Kho is one of the traditional and oldest Indian sports that dates back to the time of Mahabharat. At that time it was played with horses and chariots along with certain weapons and was named as Rathera. The modern version of the game was invented in Maharashtra and was simplified to individuals playing with no weapons. Similar to Kabaddi, it is a game of tag and of Indian origin, but those are the only similarities to be found between the two. Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Full Schedule: Date, Match Timings in IST, Fixtures, Live Streaming Online and Telecast of Kho-Kho Game Franchise League.

Unlike the game of Kabaddi which has two sides, one for each team, and the player who enters the opposition side will try to tag/touch as many players as possible which results in dismissal of the player(s) and point(s) earned for their team, Kho Kho is played in innings and the two teams enter the pitch as runners and chasers. The chasing team players have to tag/touch the runners within nine minutes and every defender/runner dismissed will earn a point for their team. Three players from the runner's team and nine from the chasers are on the pitch at a time, with one active chaser who can change between his present teammates and one runner trying to defend himself. As the first season of the Ultimate Kho Kho tournament will start on August 14, 2022, let's get familiar with the rules of this ancient game. Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Teams, Schedule, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast Info and Other Details.

Kho Kho Rules

Each team has a total of 12 players, maximum nine on the pitch and the rest in reserve. One team are the chasers and the other, defenders.

The chasing team lines up on the middle line, facing in alternate directions. You can only ‘chase’ on the side of the pitch you’re facing.

The defenders/runners enter the field in groups of three. The runner needs to avoid being tagged by a chaser and can run anywhere on the field. If you get tagged, you’re out.

The chaser starts at the pole and must try to tag one of the defenders on their side of the field. If a defender crosses the line to the other side, the chaser taps one of his teammates who is sitting facing the other direction and shouts “Kho!”.

The teammate must then try to tag the defender.

Chasers can swap with a teammate every time the defender moves to the opposite side of the pitch. The aim of the chasers is to tag all the defenders quickly.

The team that gets the defenders out the quickest, wins.

The 2022 ultimate Kho Kho tournament will start from August 14 to September 04, in Pune. Six teams will be participating in the tournament and the matches will be played in Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. Sony Sports Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India.

