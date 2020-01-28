Kobe Bryant Death: LA Lakers Release First Statement Post NBA Legend's Demise, Postpone Lakers vs Clippers Match

LA Lakers (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Los Angeles Lakers)

The LA Lakers released first statement since the untimely passing of Kobe Bryant. The NBA outfit announced on January 28, 2020 (Tuesday) that the game which was supposed to take place against the Los Angeles Clippers has been postponed. The world is still in shock about the news of Kobe’s death in a helicopter crash when he was travelling to the Mamba Sports Academy with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna 'Gigi' Bryant. Kobe played his entire career with the Lakers, becoming a five-time champion and a double Olympic medallist before retiring in 2016. BBC Goofs Up Big Time With Kobe Bryant Tribute, Shows LeBron James Footage Instead, Apologises After Netizens Slam Broadcaster For Major Blunder.

LA Lakers released a statement that the match scheduled against the LA Clippers has been rescheduled for a new date in the near future. ‘In consultation with the NBA League Office, the game scheduled between Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers for Tuesday, January 28 will be postponed and scheduled for a further date’ read the announcement. The Lakers further thanked everyone for the love and support during this difficult time. ‘The Los Angeles Lakers would like to thank all of your for the tremendous outpouring of support and condolences. This is a very difficult time for all of us. We continue to support the Bryant family and will share more information as it is available.’ The NBA side added. Kobe Bryant Dies at 41, Sports Fraternity Across the World Pays Tribute to Lakers Legend Who Died in Helicopter Crash.

See Announcement

Kobe was a legend of the game and held a special place in the hearts of fans and players alike. He is fourth on the list of the all-time NBA scorers list and was the first player to reach 30,000 career points and 6,000 career assist. Bryant was widely regarded as the best player of his generation and has often drawn comparisons with arguably the greatest of all-time, Michael Jordan.