Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 28 (ANI): Football maestro Lionel Messi officially confirmed that Hyderabad has been added to the list of cities he will visit during his much-anticipated GOAT Tour. While Hyderabad had been mentioned earlier as the fourth venue by Satadru Dutta, the man who is bringing the Argentine legend to India.

Messi took to Instagram to share the news, expressing gratitude and excitement for his upcoming tour.

Also Read | WPL 2026 Auction: Kranti Gaud Returns to UPW via RTM as Alana King, Saika Ishaque Shockingly Go Unsold; Lizelle Lee to DC, Lauren Bell to RCB in Dramatic Pace-Dominated Bidding.

"Thanks for all the love from India! The GOAT tour kicks off in a few weeks' time!!! I'm happy to share that Hyderabad has been added to my visits to Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi. See you soon India!" he said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRka6k7DDk0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Applauds India's Women Sports Stars for Making the Nation Proud; Says, 'Keep Planting New Dreams in the Minds of Millions of Young Girls Watching You' (Watch Video).

With this announcement, the football icon will now travel to four major Indian cities, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad, making the tour even more special for fans across the country.

The football legend is set to grace the city on the evening of December 13, much to the delight of his fans in South India.

After the grand celebration in Kolkata on December 13, Messi will travel to Hyderabad for the next leg of the event on the same day.

The event will feature a short football match, a clinic, a musical tribute, and a felicitation ceremony, similar to other states.

The announcement has generated immense excitement among fans, as Hyderabad joins Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi as one of the official host cities for the GOAT Tour of India 2025, featuring the Argentine maestro Lionel Messi.

With Hyderabad now on board, the GOAT India Tour achieves a true pan-India presence, spanning the East (Kolkata) and South (Hyderabad) on December 13, West (Mumbai) on December 14 and in the end, North (Delhi) on December 15. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)