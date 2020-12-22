Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the final game of the three-match T20I series but with the series already lost, the Asian side will be hoping to avoid a clean sweep. The Black Caps currently lead the series 2-0 and will fancy their chances against an inconsistent Pakistan tea, who are struggling without their captain Babar Azam. Meanwhile, we bring you all the updates regarding that game and all the news related to the sporting world along with transfer rumours and birthdays. How to Watch PAK vs NZ 3rd T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online on FanCode App.

English football is entering its festive period as games are coming thick and fast. Several Premier League teams will get some rest from league action while the remaining will be involved in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. Arsenal and Manchester City will lock horns in the early fixture with Everton and Manchester United facing off a day later.

Speaking of football action, ATK Mohun Bagan kept their brilliant run in ISL going after handing Bengaluru Fc their first defeat of the season, the newcomers went joint top in the table. Meanwhile, Odisha in search of their first win will take on NorthEast United, who are looking to end a three-game winless run.

La Liga also continues with midweek action as table-toppers Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid are set to face each other at Anoeta with Valencia and Sevilla clashing at Mestalla. Meanwhile, struggling Barcelona will travel to Valladolid with hopes of getting back into the title race.