Team India defeated Australia in the second Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 29, 2020 (Tuesday). The Ajinkya Rahane-led side pulled themselves back into the series after the eight-wicket triumph as the hosts have them a target of mere 70 runs to chase.

The 2nd Test match was also special for Indian spinner Ravi Ashwin, who went past Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan’s record. The 34-year-old, after dismissing Josh Hazlewood on the day, has now dismissed 192 left-handed batsmen in Test cricket. Ravi Ashwin Breaks Muttiah Muralitharan’s Record, Indian Spinner Has Now Dismissed Most Left-Handers in Tests.

South Africa also recorded a win in their game as they got the better of Sri Lanka by an innings and 45 runs. Faf du Plessis missed out on a double century as he was dismissed on 199 runs. In other cricket news, New Zealand will be hoping to beat Pakistan in their Test match as they need seven wickets on the final day.

Meanwhile, EPL teams continue their games over the festive period. Chelsea dropped points for the second consecutive game as they were held at home by high-flying Aston Villa. Manchester United will be hoping to close the gap on leaders Liverpool in their clash against Wolves.