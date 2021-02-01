After a thrilling weekend full of sports and sporting events, we head into a new week with a lot of events lined up. Here we keep track and cover all the latest sports breaking news, rumours, players retirements, transfer updates and every other news detail from around the world of sports. You have arrived at the right platform if you are looking for a daily dose of sports news updates. We will be tracking all the major sports stories throughout the day, be it cricket, football, hockey, golf, tennis or badminton. Tamil Nadu Win Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 Title, Beat Baroda by Seven Wickets.

Among the major events on the weekend, Tamil Nadu beat Baroda by seven wickets to win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 title. The win was Tamil Nadu’s second title in the tournament history. Real Madrid suffered a shock 1-2 defeat at home to Levante leaving the La Liga champions trailing 10 points behind city rivals Atletico in the title race. Liverpool bounced back into contention in the Premier League title race with a 3-1 win over West Ham while Manchester United and Arsenal played a goalless draw. La Liga 2021: Real Madrid Loses 2-1 to Levante in Another Slip in Spanish League Title Race.

We bring you all the updates and all the live sports breaking news, top stories about all sports and sportspersons from around the world and the latest updates on match results, live scores, transfer news and rumours, injury updates, retirement news of players and birthdays of sports stars and every important news you need to know.