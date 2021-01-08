08 Jan, 08:43 (IST) Bruno Fernandes Reacts to Manchester United's Carabao Cup Semi-Final Defeat Bruno Fernandes has reacted to Manchester United's 0-2 defeat to Man City in the Carabao Cup semi-final. "We need to make an effort to further improve and be able to fight for trophies," wrote the star playmaker. Take a look at his tweet. I’m very sad and disappointed to once again don’t reach a final. We have a lot to fight yet but we have to learn and understand that we can’t make the same mistakes anymore. We need to make an effort to further improve and be able to fight for trophies! pic.twitter.com/KTVx57wyUk— Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) January 7, 2021

Hi and welcome to the live blog for today where we shall bring to you the latest happening in the world of sports. In this blog, we shall give a brief news update about the latest happening from the world of sports. So one of the biggest news in the world of cricket is the ongoing Test match between India and Australia which is currently underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The first day had a delayed start due to the rains and the teams could only play 55 overs of the match. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Day 1 Stat Highlights: Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne Post Fifties on Opening Day.

After winning the toss, Australia elected to bat and they lost a couple of wickets. Will Pucovski and Marnus Labuschange were the ones who scored a half-century during the match. The two put the team on a driver's seat and the Indian team would want to scalp as many wickets possible. Labuschange is not out and is playing alongside Steve Smith are playing for Australia. Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini were the ones who walked away with a wicket. Jasprit Bumrah could not get a single wicket throughout the day as he bowled for 14 overs.

Also in the Indian Super League 2020-21, we shall have Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United are the ones who will be pitting their wits against each other. The match will be played at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. The match is between the mid-table occupiers of the ISL 2020-21.