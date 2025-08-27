Defending champions Meerut Mavericks will square off against Lucknow Falcons in match 20 of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025, which has been stealing all the limelight of late. The Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 League 2025 match will be played on August 27, where the current champions will be eager to avenge their defeat against the same opponents from earlier in the season. Meerut Mavericks are placed second in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 table, while Lucknow Falcons occupy the third spot. Shubham Mishra Rattles Opposition With Stellar Five-Wicket Haul, Achieves Feat During Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 League 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Led by Rinku Singh, the Mavericks have three wins and as many losses, where the results have been erratic, a concern for the defending champions indeed. The UP T20 League 2025 is nearing its business end, and any letup here could spell doom.

On the other hand, Lucknow Falcons started their season with back-to-back wins after a defeat, but have once again spiralled downwards, with successive losses, which will be a challenge to overcome as the tournament progresses for the Bhubneshwar Kumar captained side.

Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 2025 Details

Match Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks Date Wednesday, August 27 Time 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 3 (Live Telecast) Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Second-placed Lucknow Falcons will take on third-placed Meerut Mavericks in UP T20 2025 on Wednesday, August 27. The Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons UPT20I 2025 match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UPT20 2025. Fans in India will find viewing options for the Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 channel on TV. For Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks live streaming online viewing option, read below. Rinku Singh Century: Explosive Batter Smashes 108* off 48 Balls in Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions UP T20 League 2025, Warms Up for Asia Cup 2025 in Style (Watch Video).

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 2025?

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the Lucknow vs Meerut UPT20 2025. Fans in India can watch the Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription. Expect a quality game of T20 cricket with two in-form teams squaring off.

