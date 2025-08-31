Match 29 of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh T20 League (UP T20) 2025 will see Meerut Mavericks lock horns against Noida Kings on August 31. Defending champions Meerut Mavericks are currently in second position with five wins and four losses, while Noida Kings are fourth in the standings with four wins and five losses in the UP T20 League 2025. A win here will help the Mavericks near the playoffs, while the Kings will look to move into the top three. Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 Points Table Updated: Meerut Mavericks Hold Second Place As Lucknow Falcons Rise To Third Spot in Standings.

Mavericks are coming off an easy win, where the skipper, Rinku Singh, led from the front, scoring a match-winning 78 off 48 during their chase of 136. Noida Kings, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches. Kings will be high in confidence, winning their last match against Kanpur Superstars, where Naman Tiwari and Shivam Chaudhary led with the ball and bat, respectively.

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings UP T20 2025 Details

Match Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings Date Sunday, August 31 Time 7:30 IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 3 (Live Telecast) Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings UP T20 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Looking to cut down the league leaders' gap, Meerut Mavericks will lock horns against Noida Kings in the ongoing UP T20 2025 League on Sunday, August 31. The Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings match will be hosted at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and will start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings UP T20 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UPT20 2025. Fans in India will find viewing options for the Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 channel on TV. For the Mavericks vs Kings live streaming online viewing option, read below. Shubham Mishra Rattles Opposition With Stellar Five-Wicket Haul, Achieves Feat During Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 League 2025 Match (Watch Video).

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings UP T20 2025?

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings UPT20 2025. Fans in India can watch the Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription. Form-wise, Lions hold a slight advantage over Superstars.

