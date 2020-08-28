Mets and Marlins had a game on Thursday night but after a 42-second long silence, both the teams walked off the field a day before Major League Baseball. The only thing they left on the pitch was the Black Lives Matter shirt that was placed in the middle of the baseball ground. Mets outfielder Dominic Smith who was seen getting welled-up during an interview while he spoke about the shooting of a black man named Jacob Blake in Wisconsin over the weekend. This once again led to protest on the streets of New York. Now last on Thursday, the act by the players was surely a mark of protest in the wake of social injustice. Jacob Blake's Family May File Civil Lawsuit Against Kenosha Police Over Shooting.

Both the teams boycotted the game and rest of the matches have also been postponed in the wake of social injustice. The teams stood around their dugouts in full uniforms a little before the 7:10 p.m. scheduled first pitch. After the national anthem was played and the teams left the field. The video of the incident went viral on social media. Check it out below:

The Mets and Marlins took the field, had a 42-second moment of silence, and then walked off. The only thing left on the field: a Black Lives Matter shirt.pic.twitter.com/JyckWkGQai — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 27, 2020

"The words on the shirt speak for themselves, just having it in the centre of everything, just knowing that both teams are unified and that we agreed to do this," said Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, who was Miami's leadoff hitter and stood near the batter's box for the silent display. "And it was the right thing to do."

