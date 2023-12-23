NBA Christmas Day games always have some motivation instilled within NBA stars – forcing them to outperform their regular game. The festive day occasion never failed to live up to the expectations as fans have witnessed many memorable Christmas Day encounters on the hardwood. While there are many NBA records; Christmas Day Games record holds a special place for athletes and fans also. With billions of eyeballs on the game and the spotlight on the star players, the NBA Christmas Day Games creates basketball mania like never before. With NBA Christmas Day 2023 games just a few days away we take a look back at some of the best performances and records from the NBA's storied Christmas Day history. NBA 2023-24: Stephen Curry Escapes 'Foul-Out' And Scores 20 Points in the Fourth Quarter to Stir Golden State Warriors Past Boston Celtics in OT.

Most NBA Christmas Day Games Played: With the Los Angeles Lakers facing the Boston Celtics on Monday, we have LeBron James making a record 18th Christmas Day Game appearance in his 20th season. The number of games played surpasses 17 other franchises in the league, a remarkable feat emphasizing King James’ status in the NBA. While franchise-wise New York Knicks holds the record with 55 Christmas Day games so far in a total of 75 editions so far.

Most Points in NBA Christmas Day Games: With a maximum number of games played on Christmas Day, LeBron James holds the record for total points scored (460) on a special day. Bernard King scored a Christmas Day-record 60 points for the Knicks against the New Jersey Nets in 1984. A team with the highest points scored on Christmas day is Virginia Squires, who recorded 145 points against Texas Chaparrals in the 1970-71 season. Ironically it was their first appearance in NBA Christmas Day Games.

Most Wins in NBA Christmas Day Games: Although LBJ has played the most number of Christmas Day games, his former teammate Dwyane Wade levels with the Lakers’ Megastar for most wins. They both have registered 10 wins on NBA Christmas Day Games and with a win against Celtics this Monday – LeBron could be the sole owner of the record. The Lakers have the most team victories on Christmas Day with 24, playing six fewer games than the Knicks (23 wins). NBA Christmas Day Games 2023: Six of Top-10 Most Viewed Basketball Athletes on Social Media to Feature in Special Fixtures.

Most Rebounds in NBA Christmas Day Games: Celtic great Bill Russell holds the record for most career rebounds (176) on Christmas day games, while his competitor Wilt Chamberlain wins the battle when it comes to a single-game rebounds record. The former 76ers center recorded 36 rebounds in the 1961 Christmas Day Game.

Most Steals in NBA Christmas Day Game: Russell Westbrook will not be playing the 2023 NBA Christmas Day Games, but holds the career record for steals with a total of 29 steals, while Kyrie Irving who will be on the court this Monday night holds the record for single-game steals helping the Cavs win a close contest against the Warriors with seven steals in a game.

2016 NBA Christmas Day Game: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors

Most Assists in NBA Christmas Day Games: Milwaukee Bucks’ legendary guard Oscar Robertson tops the chart with 145 career assists, while Guy Rodgers and Nate “Tiny” Archibald lead a single-game assists record (18) set in 1966 and 1972 respectively.

Most Blocks in NBA Christmas Day Game: The NBA’s most dominant player and four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal has played in 13 Christmas Day games and holds a career record for blocked shots with 25 blocks. Whereas, former Clippers’ centre De’Andre Jordan holds the record for a single game – blocking 11 shots against the Golden State Warriors. NBA Announces Celebrations of the First-Ever World Basketball Day On December 21

Most Three-pointers Made in NBA Christmas Day Game: Many people might be surprised by the record holder of most three-pointers made in NBA Christmas game, as James Harden topples the league’s most lethal three-point shooter – Stephen Curry with a total of 31 three-pointers made. Curry is in the top 10 with just less than 20 three-pointers made. Bucks Patty Mills recorded the most - eight three-pointers for the Brooklyn Nets on the December vacation day in 2021.

Most Wins for Coach in NBA Christmas Day Game: Legendary coach Phil Jackson and Jack Ramsay share the record for most head coaching victories on Christmas Day with 11 each.

Most Consecutive Wins in NBA Christmas Day Game: The Miami Heat has the highest winning percentage among active teams on Christmas Day at .846 (11-2 record), which includes its current eight-game winning streak. The Heat are unbeaten on Christmas Day under current head coach Erik Spoelstra (8-0).

