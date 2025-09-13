It is time for the high-voltage World Wrestling Championships 2025. Top wrestlers from around the world, in multiple categories, will be up for fights in the World Wrestling Championships 2025. The much-awaited World Wrestling Championships 2025 will be taking place at Arena Zagreb in Zagreb, Croatia, from September 13 to September 21. This will be the first time that the World Wrestling Championships is being hosted in Croatia. World Wrestling Championships 2025: Aman Sehrawat, Antim Panghal Headline Indian Team.

India will be represented by multiple wrestling stars in the World Wrestling Championships 2025. The following are the participants representing from India in the World Wrestling Championships 2025, allowing with their divisions: Women’s Wrestling: Ankush (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Nishu (55kg), Tapsya Gahlawat (57kg), Sarika (59kg), Manisha Bhanwala (62kg), Vaishnavi Patil (65kg), Radhika Jaglan (68kg), Jyoti Berwal (72kg), Priya Malik (76kg). Greco-Roman: Anil Mor (55kg), Suraj (60kg), Sunny Kumar (63kg), Anil (67kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg), Aman (77kg), Rahul (82kg), Karan Kamboj (87kg), Nitesh Siwach (97kg), Sonu (130kg). Men’s Freestyle: Aman Sehrawat (57kg), Udit (61kg), Sujeet Kalkal (65kg), Rohit (70kg), Vikash Kumar (74kg), Amit (79kg), Mukul Dahiya (86kg), Deepak Punia (92kg), Vicky (97kg), Rajat Ruhal (125kg).

World Wrestling Championships 2025 Details

Event World Wrestling Championships 2025 Date September 13 to September 21 Venue Arena Zagreb, Zagreb, Croatia Live Streaming and Telecast Details No live telecast, UWW (United World Wrestling) app and website (live streaming)

How to Watch World Wrestling Championships 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, there is no information yet on an official broadcaster of the World Wrestling Championships 2025 in India. Therefore, fans in India are likely to have no live telecast viewing options of the World Wrestling Championships 2025 on TV channels. For live streaming information, fans can read more. India Women’s Wrestling Team Shines at U-17 World Wrestling Championship 2025 With Six Medals.

How to Watch World Wrestling Championships 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

Fans will however have online live streaming viewing options of the World Wrestling Championships 2025 in India. Fans can watch the World Wrestling Championships 2025 in India on the official website and app of United World Wrestling (UWW).

