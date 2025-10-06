In a bold move by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Crown Jewel 2025 Premier Live Event (PLE) will, for the first time, take place outside Saudi Arabia, and will be held in Australia. The WWE Crown Jewel 2025 PLE will feature wrestlers from both RAW and SmackDown, which will pit champions from each brand, looking to win the coveted men’s and women’s rings. The Crown Jewel PLE will be staged at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, on October 11. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results: Brock Lesnar Destroys John Cena, Cody Rhodes Retains Undisputed Title, CM Punk and AJ Lee Beat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch and Other Exciting Highlights

Matches confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel 2025 PLE will see Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes go up against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer lock horns against WWE Women's Champions Tifanny Stratton. Currently on his retirement tour, John Cena will meet AJ Styles in his final WWE in-ring match on Australian soil, while hometown hero Rhea Ripley will be in action with long-time Iko Sky in tag team action, going up against The Kabuki Warriors. Fans can check out live telecast and online streaming viewing options for the WWE Crown Jewel 2025 PLE Event in India below.

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Details

PLE WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Date October 11 Time 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues RAC Arena, Perth Live Streaming and Telecast Details Netflix

Where to Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Matches in India?

Sadly, due to a lack of an official broadcasting partner of the WWE in India, fans will not have a live telecast viewing option of Crown Jewel PLE on TV. For the live streaming options of WWE Crown Jewel 2025, scroll below. WWE WrestleMania 43 is Set to Take Place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, Announces CCO and Hall of Famer Triple H (Watch Video).

How to Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Matches Free Live Streaming Online in India?

Fans can find an online viewing option for WWE Crown Jewel 2025 on the Netflix app and website, which will require a subscription. Netflix are the new digital partner for World Wrestling Entertainment in India.

