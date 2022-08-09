Chennai, Aug 9: PV Kamaraj, part of the 4x400m Indian men's relay team that won bronze at the 1979 Asian Championships in Tokyo, passed away following a massive heart attack in Chennai on Monday. He was 68. He is survived by his wife and two sons. Neeraj Chopra Congratulates Arshad Nadeem For Winning Gold Medal in Javelin Throw At Commonwealth Games 2022.

Kamaraj retired as a Chief Reservation Officer with the Indian Railways and had contributed immensely to athletics in his hometown Tiruchi and was active in the athletic tournaments of Tamil Nadu. As a Tamil Nadu athletic team member, he won several medals, including gold, silver and bronze in 400m hurdles in the national inter-state meets and Open nationals from 1977-80. He was a NIS-trained coach and had been the coach of the Tamil Nadu state team for several years.

