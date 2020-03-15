Ronda Rousey Might Appear at WrestleMania 36 During Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler Raw Women’s Championship Match

Ronda Rousey (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

WWE superstar Ronda Rousey was last seen in action at WrestleMania 35 where she lost the Raw Women's Championship belt in a historic first-ever women's main event match. The match featured Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Becky Lynch pinned Rousey to win both Raw and SmackDown Women's title as the match had stipulation winners take it all. Now WWE has planned return of Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 36, which could possibly happen during Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler Raw Women's Championship match. WWE Considers to Schedule WrestleMania 36 With Contingency Plans Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Ronda Rousey is close to Shayna Baszler and in personal life they bot are very good friends. While Rousey has always had a rivalry with The Man. Considering this WWE might plan a script where 'The Baddest Woman' can join Baszler in her celebration party after victory over Becky Lynch or can even help her win the title. Also, former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez posted a photo with Ronda Rousey at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. This could possibly give an indication of both Ronda Rousey and Cain Velasquez making an appearance at WrestleMania 36. WWE SmackDown March 13, 2020 Results and Highlights: Jeff Hardy Returns to Defeat King Corbin; Bray Wyatt Comes Face to Face With His WrestleMania 36 Opponent John Cena (View Pics)

Cain Velasquez With Ronda Rousey

Had the pleasure of running into the pioneer that definitely also inspired my interest in the sport. Great to see you @rondarousey. @wwe pic.twitter.com/IipeX4ZK1Y — Cain Velasquez (@cainmma) March 5, 2020

As of now, WWE has not indicated any postponement plan for WrestleMania 36 amid coronavirus outbreak. The flagship event of company is scheduled to take place on April 5, 2020, at Tampa, Florida. However, WWE is preparing contingency plans as precautionary measures against COVID-19. There are high chances of WrestleMania 36 taking place behind closed gates.