WWE SmackDown March 13, 2020 Results and Highlights: Jeff Hardy Returns to Defeat King Corbin; Bray Wyatt Comes Face to Face With His WrestleMania 36 Opponent John Cena (View Pics)

WWE SmackDown March 13, 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram / WWE)

WWE SmackDown March 13, 2020 episode took place in an iconic way without the crowd amid coronavirus outbreak. The blue brand was telecast at WWE Performance Centre, where wrestlers must have missed the support and chant of crowd. However, they left no stone unturned to entertain the audience watching at home worldwide. We saw the return of Jeff Hardy, where he defeated King Corbin in a one on one match. We also witnessed Bray Wyatt come face to face with his WrestleMania 36 opponent John Cena on this recently concluded episode of SmackDown. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for results and highlights of WWE SmackDown March 13, 2020. WWE SmackDown February 28, 2020 Results and Highlights: John Cena to Face ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania36; Goldberg Gets Roman Reigns as His Opponent For Universal Title (View Pics)

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt promised Cena that he will crush him at WrestleMania 36. He also recalled six years old clash with 16 times World Champion John Cena at WrestleMania 30. Speaking about Jeff Hardy, unfortunately for him, he did not have the perfect moment for return, however, he impressed us with his swanton bomb move and other high flying action during his match against King Corbin.

Roman Reigns also got into a candid conversation with his WrestleMania 36 opponent Goldberg, where The Big Dog has the opportunity to become WWE Champion. Daniel Bryan won against Cesaro. From women's division, the team of Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. Now let us have look at some amazing pictures from this week SmackDown episode.

John Cena Face to Face With Bray Wyatt

Jeff Hardy Returns

View this post on Instagram @jeffhardybrand makes a successful return to #SmackDown! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Mar 13, 2020 at 6:56pm PDT

Stephanie McMahon Appreciates Effort of WWE Team

Congratulations to everybody who worked so hard to make tonight’s #Smackdown come to life! From our crew to the @wwe superstars to the team at the PC, it was awesome! I especially liked that new announcer, @TripleH, he was a cameraman too! Like the man said, we do it all for you! pic.twitter.com/3cbHCGV44B — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 14, 2020

Jeff Hardy Speaks About His Return

"I feel like I've been a part of the first ever SmackDown Twilight Zone."@JEFFHARDYBRAND talks about returning to #SmackDown under unique circumstances, and shows off some MUST-SEE new ink! pic.twitter.com/PfVIuFbBF5 — WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2020

In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown we will see Roman Reigns and Goldberg sign on the dotted line for their WrestleMania showdown. Stay tuned with LatestLY, for more updates and news from WWE.