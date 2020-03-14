WWE Considers to Schedule WrestleMania 36 With Contingency Plans Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

WWE Universal Champion Goldberg (Photo Credits: Instagram / WWE)

WWE Wrestlemania 36 which is scheduled to take place on April 5, 2020, at Tampa, Florida in Raymond James Stadium has come under scanner amid coronavirus outbreak. The epidemic situation has indeed shaken up the world of sports as major sporting events like NBA, English Premier League and Indian Premier League has been postponed as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. As we are aware, mass gatherings have to be avoided to avoid the spread of coronavirus germs, with that WrestleMania 36 commencement has been taken into serious consideration. WWE has released an official statement in which they are considering to schedule WrestleMania 36 with contingency plans in place. Coronavirus Outbreak: WWE Likely to Postpone WrestleMania 36 Due to COVID-19 Fear.

As per the report of cbsssports.com, WWE has released an official statement stated that they remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, they are also putting contingency plans in place in the event that it is cancelled by government officials, civil authorities. The city officials of Tampa met on March 12, 2020, to discuss about the commencement of WrestleMania 36. They have left the decision in hands of WWE and has given them one week time to decide on the dates of their flagship event. WWE SmackDown March 13, 2020 Results and Highlights: Jeff Hardy Returns to Defeat King Corbin; Bray Wyatt Comes Face to Face With His WrestleMania 36 Opponent John Cena (View Pics)

WWE just conducted SmackDown episode of March 13, 2020, at their Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida. Jeff Hardy made his return on the show where he defeated King Corbin. Now the upcoming episode of Raw will also take place at the Performance Centre where Stone Cold Steve Austin is set to make an appearance.

WrestleMania 36 is loaded with exciting matches on card which include The Undertaker vs AJ Styles match and not to forget the return of Edge in action against Randy Orton. Also, Goldberg will defend his Universal title against Roman Reigns. There are a lot more exciting matches, but only concern which lies here is that if WWE goes ahead with WrestleMania 36 behind closed doors, it will not be able to create that spark as audiences play a major role in a wrestling show with their chants.