The Czech duo of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will take on Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the finals of the Women’s doubles event of the 2021 edition of Roland Garros. The clash will be played at the Philippe Chatrier Court on June 13, 2021 (Sunday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova vs Iga Swiatek/Bethanie Mattek-Sands, French Open 2021 Women’s doubles final can scroll down below. Barbora Krejcikova Beats Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in Final to Clinch 1st Grand Slam Title at French Open 2021.

History beckons for Barbora Krejcikova as she could become the first woman since Mary Pierce of France in 2000 to clinch both the singles and doubles French Open. Barbora and Katerina defeated Polish-American pair Magda Linette and Bernarda Pera in the semis. Meanwhile, Poland's Iga Swiatek and American Bethanie Mattek-Sands overcame Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania and Nadia Podoroska of Argentina 6-3, 6-4 to book a place in the final.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova vs Iga Swiatek/Bethanie Mattek-Sands Herbert Women's Doubles Final Match?

Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova vs Iga Swiatek/Bethanie Mattek-Sands doubles final match in French Open 2021 will take place on June 13, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be played on Philippe Chatrier Court and it has a tentative start time of 03:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova vs Iga Swiatek/Bethanie Mattek-Sands Women's Doubles Final Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova vs Iga Swiatek/Bethanie Mattek-Sands Women's Doubles Final Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova vs Iga Swiatek/Bethanie Mattek-Sands Women's Doubles Final Match Online in India?

Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova vs Iga Swiatek/Bethanie Mattek-Sands Women’s Doubles Final Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2021 01:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).