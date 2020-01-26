Elise Mertens vs Simona Halep, Australian Open 2020 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast of Aus Open Women’s Singles Fourth Round Tennis Match?

Simona Halep (Photo Credits: Getty images)

Romanian tennis superstar Simona Halep will be up against Belgium's Elise Mertens in the fourth round of Women's singles match at the Australian Open 2020. Halep made it to the fourth round of AUS Open 2020 after a win against Yulia Putintseva in straight sets. Meanwhile, if you are looking to catch Elise Mertens and Simona Halep in action, then below you will find all the details of Australian Open 2020 live streaming online. Coco Gauff’s Bid for History at Australian Open 2020 Ends in Tears, 15-Year-Old Crashes Out; Loses to Sofia Kenin in 4th Round Match.

Simona Halep has been in great form in the ongoing Australia Open 2020 as she is yet to lose a set. Given her performance thus far, Simona Halep walks into the match as a strong favourite. With quarterfinal berth up for grabs, Simona Halep will be in no mood to give an inch.

Elise Mertens, on the other hand, made it to the round four of Australian Open 2020 after defeating Cici Bellis of the United States. She also registered a win in straight sets. Meanwhile, this will be the fourth encounter between Simona Halep and Elise Mertens. The Romanian tennis player has emerged victorious on two occasions while Mertens has won once.

When is Elise Mertens vs Simona Halep Women's Singles Fourth Round Match at Australian Open 2020

Elise Mertens vs Simona Halep singles clash in the fourth round of the ongoing Australian Open 2020 will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on January 27, 2020 (Sunday). The match has a tentative start time of 05:30 AM as per IST (Indian Standard Time).

Elise Mertens vs Simona Halep Women's Singles Fourth Round Match Live Telecast

Elise Mertens vs Simona Halep Busta match in the fourth round of Australian Open will be telecast on Sony Sports Network channels as it is the official broadcaster of 2020 Australian Open in India. Viewers can tune into Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to catch the live action of Women's singles fourth-round clash. Australian Open 2020: Iga Swiatek Downs Donna Vekic to Reach 4th Round.

Elise Mertens vs Simona Halep Women's Singles Fourth Round Match Live Streaming Online

Elise Mertens vs Simona Halep fourth round match of Australian Open 2020 will be streamed live on SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Pictures Network. Viewers can enjoy the live action of Women's singles clash on the SonyLiv app as well as on the official website of Australian Open.