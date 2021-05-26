Naomi Osaka has been in the news for the highest-paid athlete in 2020. The Japanese tennis star is a part of the French Open 2021 tournament and has been sweating it hard on the court. But during one of the practice sessions on Tuesday she fell twice and the Japanese tennis ace shared the video of the same on her social media account. In the video we see Osaka trying to hit a shot and as she moved backwards, the tennis star fell on her back. Naomi Osaka Becomes Highest-Earning Female Athlete in History With $55.2 Million in the Last 12 Months.

No sooner she fell, an onlooker rushed to her and offered her a hand to get up. First, it was the official account of Roland Garros who shared the video on their Instagram story. "We caught that @naomiosaka," read the caption of the video. They also used a ROFL emoji. Osaka shared the video on social media and wrote, " I fell on my ahaha twice today."

Now, let's have a look at the video below:

I fell on my ahaha twice today :( pic.twitter.com/HJKvOYo2fM

Japanese tennis has just won a single game on a clay court since May 2019. While speaking about the challenges on the clay court, she explained that it was actually the process of moving after a slide that was a tad bit difficult. "I actually do trust myself sliding [on clay]. I think it's just the process of moving after the slide which is a bit difficult." Needless to say that Osaka would be looking to improve her record at French Open 2021.

