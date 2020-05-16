UFC Fight Night 174 Live Streaming on SonyLiv: Watch Free Live Telecast of Alistair Overeem vs Walt Harris and Other Fights on TV in India

Alistair Overeem vs Walt Harris (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

UFC will cap off a week of exhilarating action with a mouthwatering Pay-per-view as two of biggest fighters will take each other on in the octagon. On May 17 (IST), Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris will headline the main event of UFC Fight Night, at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming and telecast details of UFC Fight Night 174, can scroll down below for more details. UFC 249: Henry Cejudo Announces Shock Retirement After Defending his Bantamweight Title Against Dominic Cruz.

With two mind-blowing PPV’s already behind them, UFC are looking to end the week on a high with a heavyweight clash. Eight ranked heavyweight in the division Overeem will take on ninth-ranked Harris as the two look to climb up the ladder and challenge Stipe Miocic for the belt. Both fighters have huge experience as Overeem has a record of 45-18-0 while Harris will enter the match with a record of 13-7-0, 1 NC. Conor McGregor Praying for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father’s Recovery After Being Reportedly Placed in Coma.

In the co-main event, Claudia Gadelha will take on Angela Hill in women’s straight weight division. Other fights on the cards are Dan Ige vs Edson Barbosa, Eryk Anders vs Krzystof Jotko and Song Yadong vs Marlon Vera.

When to Watch Alistair Overeem vs Walt Harris, UFC Fight Night 174: Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

Alistair Overeem vs Walt Harris will face each other at UFC Fight Night 174 on May 17, 2020 (Sunday) at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The match is scheduled to start 06:30 am (IST) on May 17 (Thursday).

How to Watch Alistair Overeem vs Walt Harris, UFC Fight Night 174: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters on UFC in India and are likely to televise the event as well. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 to catch the live-action of the clash between Alistair Overeem vs Walt Harris at UFC Fight Night 174.

How to Watch Alistair Overeem vs Walt Harris UFC Fight Night 173 Online

With Sony Sports as the official broadcaster of UFC, SonyLiv will be telecasting the live-action of the event. Fans can catch the action of Alistair Overeem vs Walt Harris at UFC Fight Night 174 on SonyLiv App and website. Apart from this, Airtel TV and Jio TV might live stream the fight as well.