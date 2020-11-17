WWE Raw Nov 16, 2020 episode was the last one before we head to Survivor Series. We witnessed a major championship change on this Monday Night Raw episode, where Drew McIntyre won back his WWE title by defeating Randy Orton. McIntyre lost the belt at Hell in a Cell 2020 and now defeated The Viper to become WWE Champion for the second time in his career. The Scottish Psychopath will now face Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2020 in Champions vs Champions match. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE Raw Nov 16, 2020 results and highlights. WWE SmackDown Nov 13, 2020 Results and Highlights: Drew McIntyre Confronts Roman Reigns; Buddy Murphy Helps Rey Mysterio Defeat Seth Rollins in No Holds Barred Match.

This week's episode of Raw mainly revolved around the main event between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre for WWE Championship. Drew McIntyre entered with a new entrance walking to the ring wearing a kilt and stabbing a giant claymore sword into the entrance ramp, which was given by Sheamus earlier in the night. Randy Orton smartly walked away from the ring for a count-out to save his title. However, after that Adam Pearce interfered and said the match will be restarted and it will now be no disqualification and no count-out. McIntyre countered all tactics of Orton and later hit him with a claymore kick to win back his title.

In the other interesting segment, we saw Bray Wyatt defeat The Miz by hitting Sister Abigail. The match saw distraction by John Morrison, however, Alexa Bliss ensured that her man wins. Apart from this, we saw Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke defeat Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler and Lana. In this Asuka made Lana tapped out through her Asuka lock. We also witnessed Retribution defeat Riddle, Keith Lee, Braun Strowman & Sheamus via pinfall. Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day won against The Hurt Business.

Team Raw Gears Up For Survivor Series 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Drew McIntyre Wins WWE Championship Belt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Drew McIntyre Enters in All New Avatar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Drew McIntyre Hits Claymore Kick to Win

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Bray Wyatt Defeats The Miz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Fans will now eagerly wait for Survivor Series 2020 which will take place on November 22 where Team Raw will collide with Team SmackDown in men and women division. Also, champions from both brands will face each other in the upcoming main event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2020 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).