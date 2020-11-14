WWE SmackDown November 13, 2020 episode was perfectly scripted where we saw an end to a storyline. On this episode of the blue brand, we witnessed Drew McIntyre making way to SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns, where he later faced Jey Uso in an unsanctioned match. The Scottish Psychopath defeated the cousin of The Big Dog. Apart from this, we finally saw Rey Mysterio putting an end to the rivalry with Seth Rollins with help from Buddy Murphy. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page if you are looking for WWE SmackDown Nov 13, 2020 results and highlights. The Fiend Bray Wyatt Takes A Dig at The Undertaker's Farewell Ceremony As WWE Plans to Celebrate ’30 Years of The Deadman’ at Survivor Series 2020.

Drew McIntyre interrupted Roman Reigns when he was speaking about his supremacy and the upcoming match against Randy Orton at Survivor Series 2020. The Scottish Psychopath then vowed that he will defeat Orton in their title rematch on Raw and then will go on to face The Big Dog at Survivor Series. It was then Jey Uso stepped in and challenged McIntyre for a match.

Rey Mysterio finally ended the rivalry chapter with Seth Rollins by defeating him in No Holds Barred Match. Buddy Murphy came in aid of Mysterios and proved them that he is on their side. The storyline concluded with a happy ending for the Mysterio's. From women's division, we saw Carmella attack Women's Champion Sasha Banks second time in a row. Liv Morgan qualified for Survivor Series to represent Team SmackDown by defeating Natalya, Tamina and Chelsea Green.

Drew McIntyre Has Arrived at SmackDown

Liv Morgan Qualifies For Survivor Series 2020

Buddy Murphy Helps The Mysterio's

Carmella Attacks Sasha Banks

We also saw Sami Zayn defeats Apollo Crews by count-out, while Otis took out his frustration against Dolph Ziggler and defeated him. In the upcoming episode of SmackDown, we will see Buddy Murphy battle against Seth Rollins, also the coming show will be the last one before Survivor Series 2020.

