The final Monday Night Raw before WWE WrestleMania 41 was an action-packed one with several highly intense segments and matches. Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins, who are to battle in the main event on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 had an explosive confrontation at the end of which the 'Visionary' stood tall. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther pledged to defeat Jey Uso at WWE WrestleMania 41 and retain his title. Plus, AJ Styles defeated Karrion Kross and Bayley came out victorious over Liv Morgan. The battle lines have been drawn for WrestleMania 41 and fans are just few sleeps away from witnessing some of the blockbuster clashes. WWE Wrestlemania 41: Dates, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know About Two-Night PLE.

While CM Punk vs Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns will headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, Night 2 will have the blockbuster Cody Rhodes vs John Cena showdown for the WWE Undisputed Championship match as the main event. John Cena has been advertised to appear on Friday Night SmackDown this week, the last one before WrestleMania 41 and he is expected to have a run-in with Cody Rhodes once again. Last time out, Cody Rhodes had laid him out with the 'Cross Rhodes.' How will John Cena respond this time?

Seth Rollins Stomps CM Punk and Roman Reigns

The segment had everything in it and fans could not have asked for a better build-up to the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. Paul Heyman followed an irate Roman Reigns to the ring after he spotted his 'Wiseman' sitting with CM Punk backstage. Roman Reigns asked Paul Heyman why he betrayed him and joined CM Punk and soon Seth Rollins made his way out, stressing that Paul Heyman made a choice, picking CM Punk over the 'OTC.' Roman Reigns attacked Seth Rollins and pushed away Paul Heyman, prompting CM Punk to rush out for the save. Roman Reigns laid him out with the spear after which Seth Rollins recreated that iconic moment of breaking up the shield as he hit Roman Reigns with a chair from behind to close out the show. Relive The Undertaker vs Triple H 'End of an Era' Hell in a Cell Match at WrestleMania 28 With Shawn Michaels as Special Guest Referee (Watch Video).

Gunther, Jey Uso Cut Promos Ahead of their WrestleMania 41 Showdown

Gunther Vows to Beat Jey Uso

Will Jey end up like Jimmy at #WrestleMania? pic.twitter.com/BBXH69pV7Z — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2025

Gunther and Jey Uso addressed the fans ahead of their WrestleMania 41 showdown for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Gunther said that he loved every moment of his beatdown of Jimmy Uso and promised to beat the 'living hell' out of Jey Uso and walk out of WrestleMania 41 still the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Jey Uso also voiced determination when he claimed he is going to beat Gunther and become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41.

Watch Jey Uso's Promo

AJ Styles Beat Karrion Kross

AJ Styles defeated Karrion Kross by hitting the 'Phenomenal Forearm' and later, had a run-in with Logan Paul. The 'Maverick' came out to the arena after AJ Styles' victory and laid him out with the 'The Paulverizer'. Is this a preview of what's to come at WWE WrestleMania 41?

Other Results/Events on WWE Monday Night Raw

Penta vs Finn Balor finished in a no-contest after interference from Dominik Mysterio and Carlito. Intercontinental champion Bron Breakker came out and laid out the Judgement Day, hitting a double spear on Carlito and Dominik Mysterio. Bayley defeated Liv Morgan and will gain momentum ahead of her tag team bout against her and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41. El Grande Americano took down Rey Mysterio after the legend's win over Julius Creed.

