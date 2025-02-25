The road to WWE WrestleMania 41 is getting more intense and interesting day by day. This was the final Monday Night Raw before the much-awaited WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE that is scheduled to take place on March 1 in Toronto. The qualifying matches for the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches are done and we will a stacked card at the PLE with the likes of John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest and Logan Paul. The women's Elimination Chamber will feature Bianca Belair vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss vs Naomi vs Bayley vs Roxanne Perez. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know About Upcoming PLE.

Logan Paul kicked off the show and he says he will win Elimination Chamber 2025 and go on to headline WWE WrestleMania 41 before he was interrupted by CM Punk. The two had a tense confrontation and a war of words before Logan Paul slapped CM Punk and quickly made it out of the ring. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez beat Bianca Belair and Naomi to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team champions while Lyra Valkyria retained her Women's Intercontinental title, beating Dakota Kai. Penta continued to impress as he put up yet another sensational performance against Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne, but the 'Imperium' member had the last laugh, pinning Dunne to win.

Logan Paul Slaps CM Punk After War of Words

Logan Paul and CM Punk exchanged words heading to the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. CM Punk hit out at Logan Paul, calling him a 'nobody' in the business and stated that the social media star would be 'history' soon. The Second City Saint said he would eliminate Logan Paul at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 and go on to challenge Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41. Logan Paul did walk away by slapping CM Punk but the former WWE champion is expected to get the better of him at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: John Cena, CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss and Other Confirmed Wrestlers for the Mega PLE Featuring Men's and Women's Chamber Matches.

Logan Paul Slaps CM Punk

Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez Win WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

The team of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were crowned the new WWE Women's Tag Team champions. However, it was not without interference from 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio. Bianca Belair and Naomi did attack Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez before the match got underway. Both teams went at each other in what was a great tag match and just when Bianca Belair and Naomi looked to hit the Double-team KOD for the win, it was Dominik Mysterio who caused a distraction for the referee. He once again intervened by putting Liv Morgan's foot on the bottom rope after she was hit by the Double-Team KOD and eventually, the Judgement Day members walked away with the gold. This is a record third time that they won the tag team titles.

Penta vs Ludwig Kaiser vs Pete Dunne

Penta suffered his first loss in the WWE but interestingly, was not pinned. The Penta vs Ludwig Kaiser vs Pete Dunne triple threat match was a fascinating one with all three superstars pulling off some great moves. One of the biggest highlights of the match was Penta hitting Pete Dunne with a 'Mexican Destroyer' off Ludwig Kaiser's back.

Seth Rollins Confronts Cody Rhodes

WWE Undisputed champion Cody Rhodes walks out to a huge pop in Cincinnati and addresses The Rock's proposal of asking for his soul. He said that his decision would not affect him alone and subsequently was interrupted by Seth Rollins. 'The Visionary' warned Cody Rhodes to not be careful about deciding what to do with the offer from the 'Final Boss'. Cody Rhodes expressed gratitude to Seth Rollins for helping him beat Roman Reigns last year at WWE WrestleMania and become the Undisputed Champion. Seth Rollins concludes the segment by saying he will win Elimination Chamber 2025 and will come for Rhodes' title at WWE WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins Says He Will Elimination Chamber and Face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

Dominik Mysterio vs WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker

This was a non-title match which was action-packed and filled with some great moves from both the superstars. Dominik Mysterio was accompanied by Finn Balor and Carlito, the other members of the Judgement Day. The contest eventually ended in a disqualification with Finn Balor and Carlito pulling Dominik Mysterio out of the ring as Bron Breakker was setting him up for the spear. The three Judgement Day members then attacked Breakker inside the ring but the Intercontinental champion overpowers all three.

Lyra Valkryia vs Dakota Kai (Women's Intercontinental Championship)

Both the superstars locked horns in a rematch of the final to determine the first Women's Intercontinental Champion. Dakota Kai had beaten Ivy Nile to earn her spot as the number one contender for Lyra Valkyria's title and the two superstars put up a great performance, one that even had the crowd chanting 'This is awesome' at one point. Eventually, Lyra retained her title by hitting the Nightwing and the two wrestlers shook hands. But Ivy Nile ambushed the champion and held out the title.

Jey Uso Makes the Save After Gunther Attacks Alpha Academy

WWE World Heavyweight champion Gunther faced Akira Tozawa of the Alpha Academy in a non-title match. The 'Ring General' as expected, came out on top by putting Tozawa in a 'Sleeper Hold' and even after he won, he continued the assault on his opponent before Otis intervened. Jey Uso, Gunther's opponent at WWE WrestleMania 41 then came out for the save and the champion retreated. In another match, the New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) defeated LWO (Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde).

