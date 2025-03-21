In the second Friday Night SmackDown of the ongoing World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) European Tour 2025, the Blue Brand will air from Bologna in Italy and will feature several heavyweight stars at Unipol Arena. WWE are on the road to WrestleMania 41, for which crucial developments are still in the working, and could see a few pan out in Italy tonight. John Cena Breaks Silence After 'Heel Turn', Hits Out at Fans at WWE Monday Night Raw on March 17 in Brussels; Cody Rhodes Confronts Him (Watch Video).

CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns Confrontation?

The aftermath of Roman Reigns' destruction of CM Punk and Seth Rollins at Madison Square Garden, will be seen when all three wrestlers will be in attendance under the same roof. A lot of bad blood has been brewing among Punk, Rollins, and Reigns, which could end with a three-way match at WrestleMania 41. Also will Punk ask for his favour from Paul Heyman tonight? Friday Night SmackDown will have answers for all.

Roman Reigns Will Be In Attendance

Monster vs Monster

In a clash of the superheavyweights, Braun Strowman will meet Jacob Fatu in the ring and, and once for all end their beef. Other wrestlers have been at each other throats, and have attacked one another in the past few weeks, which has set up this monster vs monster match. WWE on Netflix in India Now! Triple H Confirms Date for World Wrestling Entertainment Live Streaming Details (Watch Video).

Jade Cargill Makes Her In-Ring Return

Former Women's Tag Champion, Jade Cargill returns to in-ring action after a long layoff and clashes against one-half of current champion Liv Morgan. Morgan demanded an apology from Cargill for being wrongly framed for the attack on the latter, which the former champion denied, which interestingly led to this one-on-one match

Zelina Vega Meets The Green Regime's Piper Niven

In a bid to challenge Chelsea Green for the Women's US Championship, Zelina Vega must overcome The Green Regime's Piper Niven. Vega has been a constant roadblock for The Green Regime maintaining their supremacy on the Blue Brand. If Vega wins she comes one step closer to achieving her dream and becoming a US Champion.

