In a major blow to former India cricketer and current Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan, the Gujarat High Court has rejected the all-rounder's petition challenging the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC). VCM had issued an order asking Pathan to remove him from a 978-metre plot next to his house, which, according to the authorities, had been encroached by the cricketer.

The Gujarat HC verdict observed that celebrities have a high bar of accountability, and giving them lenient punishment would set a poor example in public. The order, which was delivered on August 21 by Justice Mauna M Bhatt, was made public on September 2 via the court's official website. "Celebrities serve as social role models and their accountability is greater not lesser. The celebrities by virtue of their fame and public presence wield substantial influence on public behaviour and social values granting leniency to such persons despite their non-abeyance of law gives wrong message to the society and undermines public confidence in the judicial system", the Gujarat HC observed in their 28-page order. In March 2012, the then VMC standing committee agreed to allot the Pathan plot at a rate of INR 57,270 per square metre, which the general body cleared in June 2012 after the cricketer-turned-politician sought allotment of the plot, citing security. However, the state government rejected the proposal in June 2014 as Pathan built a wall and occupied the land. In June 2024 VCM commissioner ordered the current TMC MP to remove the encroachment, which led to Pathan filing a plea in the Gujarat High Court in the same month.

Pathan’s advocate argued that VMC did not need the government’s approval as per the Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporations Act 1949. Further mentioning how the order came after the cricketer became a Member of Parliament from West Bengal, questioning the timing. VMC, via its advocate, stated that without a final allotment order or payment, Pathan did not own the right to the land. Pathan's advocates are already exploring other legal avenues to fight this order, while VCM has begun the process of reclaiming the encroached plot.

