Amid the coronavirus scare, it is surely a breath of fresh air to see two souls uniting and saying 'yes' to each other. Well, we are here talking about Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal who got engaged to choreographer Dhanashree Verma on Saturday, August 8. 2020. The lovebirds took to their respective social media pages and shared glimpses from the auspicious occasion. In the pics, the two can be seen beaming with joy. Having said that, while the world knows who Yuzvendra Chahal is, on the other hand, not many know much about his pretty fiancée Dhanashree. Talking on the same lines, Yuzvendra's to-be-betterhalf is a dancer by profession. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Get Engaged: Indian Spinner Shares Roka Ceremony Pics With Choreographer Fiance and Family.
Her YouTube channel has 1.5 million subscribers whereas her unverified Instagram account stands at 48lk followers. And so, we would like to bring to you some of the videos straight from Dhanashree's Instagram account wherein she can be seen shaking a leg with Bollywood stars. Check it out. Chris Gayle Mercilessly Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal, Says ‘I Am Gonna Block You on TikTok’.
First Things First, Dhanshree Twisting With Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan!
View this post on Instagram
Love aaj kal...Haan main galat 🔥💛🔥 @kartikaaryan @saraalikhan95 It’s finally here I had the most amazing time shooting with both of them 🙌🏻 Take up #doitwithatwist challenge . . @imtiazaliofficial @maddockfilms @sonymusicindia @officialjiostudios @reliance.entertainment . . . . . #dhanashreeverma #loveaajkal #haammaingalat #dance #bollywood #choreographer #youtuber #doctor #kartikaaryan #saraalikhan
Next Up, "Jee Karr Daa" With Harrdy Sandhu!
View this post on Instagram
Jee karr daa 🔥🔥🔥 with the super @harrdysandhu 🤗 Tag your dancing partner . . This was indeed a super fun collab W/ @svetanakanwar @sonali.bhadauria Filmed by: @ohmygosh_joe Music: jee karrda @sonymusicindia . . . . #dhanashreeverma #harrdysandhu #jeekarrdaa #dance #bollywood #youtuber #dancer #choreographer #punjabi #hiphop
Sizzling Moves Featuring Dhanashree Alongside Guru Randhawa!
View this post on Instagram
We are back together SURMA SURMA🔥💙 @gururandhawa Link in bio Watch full video now . . Song: surma surma @gururandhawa @jaysean @tseries.official Choreography: @dhanashreevermacompany Hair & makeup: @megzypop7 Outfit by: @chictrunk_bykay . . . . . #dhanashreeverma #gururandhawa #surmasurma #jaysean #dance #choreographer #youtube #youtuber #dancer #bollywood
TV Darling Sargun Mehta Learning How To Dance From Yuzvendra Chahal's Fiancee!
View this post on Instagram
Sunday workshop snippet 🔥 Join me this Sunday at 5 pm on zoom call Teaching @sargunmehta favourite choreography #nachannujeekarda simpler fun Bollywood version 👏🏻🔥 Have you registered yet ? TO REGISTER: LINK IN BIO Music: Nachan nu jee karda, Angrezi Medium @radhikamadan @kareenakapoorkhan Featuring: @sargunmehta Choreography: @dhanashreevermacompany . . . . . . . #dhanashreeverma #dance #choreographer #youtuber #danceworkshop #workshop #dancer #sargunmehta #bollywood #bollyhop #bollywooddance #punjabi #punjabidance
A Romantic Number Alongwith Aparshakti Khurana!
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday @aparshakti_khurana 🙌🏻🤗 It’s always so much fun to work with you. You’re absolutely amazing at what you do 🔥Kudiye ni is still my favourite Many more to come 🙏🏻 . . . . . . #kudiyeni #dhanashreeverma #aparshaktikhurana #dance #punjabi #bollywood #choreographer
Verma Grooving To "Choodiyan" With Jackky Bhagnani!
View this post on Instagram
Choodiyan 💙 @jackkybhagnani you’re an amazing dancer and I absolutely loved working with you 🤗 keep dancing Link in bio Song: choodiyan @jjustmusicofficial @beingmudassarkhan @iam_dytto @beingmudassarkhan Choreography: @dhanashreevermacompany . . . . . #dhanashreeverma #jackkybhagnani #choodiyan #dance #bollywood #youtube #youtuber #choreographer #mumbai #navratri
Well, after looking at the videos above we must say that Dhanashree is a terrific dancer and there's no doubt about it. Coming back to the couple's engagement, fans and close friends of the two are the happiest and have been pouring in love-filled messages for Chahal and Verma. Congrats to the two. Stay tuned!
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2020 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).