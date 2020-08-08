Amid the coronavirus scare, it is surely a breath of fresh air to see two souls uniting and saying 'yes' to each other. Well, we are here talking about Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal who got engaged to choreographer Dhanashree Verma on Saturday, August 8. 2020. The lovebirds took to their respective social media pages and shared glimpses from the auspicious occasion. In the pics, the two can be seen beaming with joy. Having said that, while the world knows who Yuzvendra Chahal is, on the other hand, not many know much about his pretty fiancée Dhanashree. Talking on the same lines, Yuzvendra's to-be-betterhalf is a dancer by profession. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Get Engaged: Indian Spinner Shares Roka Ceremony Pics With Choreographer Fiance and Family.

Her YouTube channel has 1.5 million subscribers whereas her unverified Instagram account stands at 48lk followers. And so, we would like to bring to you some of the videos straight from Dhanashree's Instagram account wherein she can be seen shaking a leg with Bollywood stars. Check it out. Chris Gayle Mercilessly Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal, Says ‘I Am Gonna Block You on TikTok’.

First Things First, Dhanshree Twisting With Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan!

Next Up, "Jee Karr Daa" With Harrdy Sandhu!

Sizzling Moves Featuring Dhanashree Alongside Guru Randhawa!

TV Darling Sargun Mehta Learning How To Dance From Yuzvendra Chahal's Fiancee!

A Romantic Number Alongwith Aparshakti Khurana!

Verma Grooving To "Choodiyan" With Jackky Bhagnani!

Well, after looking at the videos above we must say that Dhanashree is a terrific dancer and there's no doubt about it. Coming back to the couple's engagement, fans and close friends of the two are the happiest and have been pouring in love-filled messages for Chahal and Verma. Congrats to the two. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2020 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).