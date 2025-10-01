Mumbai, October 1: Amazon introduced its next-gen AI-powered Echo devices built for Alexa+, Kindle Scribe, and more. The e-commerce giant unveiled the Echo devices for various segments, including smart home, entertainment, and productivity. The company has introduced the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft and upgraded Alexa+ powered devices to boost the user experience in reading and to provide smart assistance with color and AI-powered features.

Amazon announced a new Fire TV range with Alexa+, new Kindle Scribe, Echo smart speakers and displays, Blink 2K cameras, and Ring’s first 4K cameras offering AI-powered pet search for Prime members at USD 19.99 per month. Amazon said, "With custom AZ silicon and our Omnisense sensor fusion platform, these are the most advanced Echo devices ever. And they come with Alexa+ right out of the box." Samsung Galaxy Ring Swollen Battery Sends Person to Emergency Room, Issue Raises Safety Concerns and Health Risks.

Amazon Introduces Next-Gen Device Lineup

🔊 Introducing the next generation of AI-powered Echo devices, purpose-built for Alexa+. With custom AZ silicon and our Omnisense sensor fusion platform, these are the most advanced Echo devices ever. And, they come with Alexa+ right out of the box. pic.twitter.com/lwFuRB8bVl — Amazon (@amazon) September 30, 2025

Amazon New Devices Prices in USD

Amazon Fire TV devices have been launched at USD 39.99 for Fire TV 4K Select, USD 159.99 for 2-series and 4-series and USD 479.99 for Omni QLED TVs.

Amazon announced four new Echo devices made for Alexa+. It Echo Dot Max price starts at USD 99.99, Echo Studio at USD 219.99, Echo Show 8 at USD 179.99 and Echo Show 11 USD 219.99.

The new Amazon Kindle Scribe price starts at USD 499.99, Kindle Scribe Colorsoft costs USD 629.99 and Scribe (without front light) is launched at USD 429.99. These devices will be available in US later this year and early next year in UK and Germany.

Ring Retinal Vision 4K cameras have been launched at various prices. The Wired Doorbell Pro at USD 249.99, Outdoor Cam Pro at USD 199.99 and USD 299 PoE. The Spotlight Cam Pro is launched at USD 249 and USD 349.98 PoE. The other products including Wired Doorbell Elite, 2K devices Indoor Cam Plus and Wired Doorbell Plus have been launcehd at USD 499.99, USD 59.99 and USD 179.99, respectively.

The Blink 2K camera lineup including Outdoor 2K+, Mini 2k+ and Arc have been introduced at USD 89.99, USD 49.99 and USD 99.99, respectively. Then mount costs USD 19.99.

Amazon New Devices Specifications and Features

Echo Devices (Studio & Dot Max) comes with AZ3 and AZ3 Pro chips and Omnisense sensor fusion. Additionally it, has enhanced audio quality, edge AI procesing, Proactive contextual interactions and Alexa Home Threatre support for surround sound with Fire TV.

Omni QLED Series: Omni QLED Series comes with up to 60% brighter visuals, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Adaptive support, and Omnisense technology for room-aware experiences. Additionally, it has Alexa+ integration for conversational search, scene-finding in movies, live sports updates, and personalized recommendations.

Refreshed Kindle Scribe: Refreshed Kindle Scribe comes with support for color pens, highlighters, and shading tools. Additionally, it allows document import from Google Drive and OneDrive and provides AI-assisted note summaries.

Ring Cameras: Ring Cameras include Outdoor 2K+, Mini 2K+, and Blink Arc. Outdoor 2K+ offers 4x zoom, noise-canceling two-way audio, smart notifications, and long-lasting battery. Mini 2K+ provides indoor monitoring with 2K clarity in a compact design. Blink Arc features dual cameras for panoramic coverage. Vivo V60e Elite Purple Variant Teased Ahead of Launch in India; Know Rumoured Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Amazon’s newest lineup of Echo devices, Omni QLED TVs, Kindle Scribe, and Ring cameras offers noticeable improvements in performance, AI features, and overall user experience. These devices offer better sound, smarter screens and more intuitive AI.

