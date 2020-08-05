Amazon, the global e-commerce giant has been hosting its yearly two-day sale in July, but this year's sale got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 will kick-off from tomorrow & will last till August 7. Only Amazon Prime members will be eligible to make purchases. During the sale, customers will get a variety of discounts & deals on smart TVs, laptops, smartphones, gaming consoles & other electronic devices.

A couple of days ahead of the Sale, Amazon started teasing some of its biggest upcoming offers on smartphones. According to a teaser page on Amazon.in, budget smartphones will be offered with up to 40 percent discount, exchange offers, no-cost EMI options & more. Samsung Galaxy M31s, OnePlus Nord, Redmi 9 Prime smartphones will go on the first sale during the Prime Day Sale 2020.

Budget phones such as Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21, Oppo A5 2020 & Redmi Note 8 will receive discounts during the sale. There will also be bundled offers on iPhone 11, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 8 & Galaxy M31. In addition to this, mid-range handsets including Vivo V17, Vivo V19, Oppo A52, Galaxy A31, Vivo S1 Pro & Oppo F15 will be sold with discounts & bundled offers.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Launched in India (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Smart TVs are in high demand & Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 is the best time to buy a smart TV. OnePlus Smart TVs will be offered with 5 percent instant discount on HSBC cashback cards, flat Rs 5 percent back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards for prime members & no-cost EMI on selected cards for orders above Rs 3,000. Apart from this, Smart TVs from brands such as Onida, Mi, LG, Sony will be available with exciting offers.

OnePlus TV U Series & OnePlus TV Y Series Launched in India (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

In addition to this, customers can also get discounts on other electronic items. These devices include Amazon's Fire TV Stick that will be available for Rs 2,399. Amazon Echo will be sold at Rs 14,999 whereas Echo Show 5 will be offered at a discounted price of Rs 5,399.

Echo Show 5

Selected Smartwatches will be offered with up to 60 percent off, branded laptops will be made available with up to Rs 30,000 discount during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020.

