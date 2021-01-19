Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale is now live for Prime members. For all other members, the sale will begin from tomorrow and will last till January 23, 2021. The e-commerce platform has partnered with SBI Bank to provide 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 via SBI credit cards on minimum purchase of Rs 5,000. During this sale, prime members can get their hands on smartphones such as iPhone 12 Mini, Redmi 9 Power, Galaxy M31s and Samsung M02 with exciting offers and decent discounts. If you are looking to buy a new phone then this is the right time. Let's take a look at the best deals on smartphones. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to Begin on January 20, 2021; Up to 40% Off on Smartphones, Up to 60% Discount on Electronics & Accessories.

iPhone 12 Mini is available with a discounted price of Rs 64,490 for the 64GB storage variant. The top-end variant with 256GB storage gets a price tag of Rs 82,900. In addition to this, there is a 6,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and EMI, flat Rs 4,500 off on SBI credit cards, 5 percent back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit cards and 25 percent back with Amazon Pay later.

The newly launched Galaxy M02s is available with a price tag of Rs 8,999 for the 3GB & 32GB model whereas the top-end variant is being sold at Rs 9,999. Customers can save 10 percent up to Rs 1,500 with SBI cards, standard EMI and no-cost EMI options. The device gets a 6.5-inch PLS TFT LCD Infinity V-cut display, a 13MP triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset with Adreno 506 GPU.

Redmi 9 Power with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage can be purchased with Rs 10,999 whereas the high-end model with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage is listed on Amazon with a price tag of Rs 11,999. Prime members can also get up to Rs 11,150 off on exchange deals, 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on minimum order of Rs 5,000 with SBI credit cards and credit EMI. The smartphone sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ multi-touch display, a 48MP quad rear camera module, a 6,000mAh battery and Snapdragon 662 SoC.

Galaxy M31s with 6GB RAM is now available at Rs 17,999 whereas the 8GB model costs Rs 19,999 for Prime members. Interested customers can get up to Rs 12,400 via exchange offers, 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on minimum order of Rs 5,000 with SBI credit cards and credit EMI, no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3,000, 25 percent back with Amazon Pay Later. The phone gets a 64MP quad rear camera system, a 6.5-inch super AMOLED display, a 6,000mAh battery & more.

