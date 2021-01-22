Republic Day is around the corner and all the e-commerce giants in India are offering their products at a discounted price. Now, OnePlus India has also organised its Republic Day Sale in which it is providing its wide range of products with exciting offers and discounts. The company has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide decent discounts on OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus TV Y series, OnePlus Buds Z, Bullets Wireless Z Series & more. Let's take a look at some of the best deals from OnePlus' Republic Day Sale. OnePlus Band With SpO2 Blood Oxygen Detection Feature Launched in India at Rs 2,499; First Online Sale on January 13, 2021.

OnePlus 8T 5G -

OnePlus 8T 5G device is listed on the OnePlus India website with a price tag of Rs 42,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Buyers can get up to Rs 2,000 off with HDFC Bank cards, Easy EMI, up to 10 percent cashback on select American Express Cards and no-cost EMI option up to nine months on all major banks. The handset was launched in India in October last year and comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 48MP quad rear camera setup, a 4,500mAh battery & more.

OnePlus 8T (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

OnePlus 7T Pro-

The smartphone is available at Rs 43,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. Customers purchasing the phone will get 10 percent cashback on select American Express cards, up to R 2,000 off with HDFC Bank cards and up to nine months no-cost EMI on all major banks. OnePlus 7T Pro Buyers will also get a free OnePlus 7T Pro protective case Karbon.

OnePlus 7T Pro (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

OnePlus TV Y Series-

OnePlus TV Y series with 32-inch display is now available at Rs 14,999 whereas the 43-inch model costs Rs 19,999. Interested customers will get up to Rs 1,000 off with HDFC Bank cards, up to 5 percent cashback on select American Express cards and up to 6 months no-cost EMI on all major banks.

OnePlus TV Y Series gets a starting price of Rs 12,999 (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

OnePlus Nord-

Launched in India last year, the handset is being offered at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. Nord buyers will get 6 months no-cost EMI with HDFC EasyEMI, up to 5 percent cashback on select American Express Cards and Up to Rs 1000 off with HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI. The device features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display, a 48MP quad rear camera module, a 32MP dual front camera setup, Snapdragon 765G chipset & more.

OnePlus Nord (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

In addition to this, OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus Powerbank, Bullet Wireless Z Series, OnePlus Buds, OnePlus Buds Z, OnePlus Band and OnePlus 8 Series are being offered with amazing offers and discounts.

