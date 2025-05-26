New Delhi, May 26: Google has started rolling out the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update for supported Pixel phones. This early version brings some design changes based on the new Material 3 Expressive style, which was introduced a few weeks ago. Users can expect a new user interface, which include the notification panel, quick settings, lock screen, and the launcher. As per reports, the stable version of Android 16 is expected to be available for users on June 3, 2025.

Google has introduced several visual and functional improvements with the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update. One of the changes is said to be a new rectangular brightness slider with a handle bar for easier control. These updates follow the Material 3 Expressive design style for a cleaner look to the UI. The stable version of Android 16 is expected to launch globally in June. It is expected to be one of the most user-friendly Android updates yet. Users can expect a redesigned interface, iOS-style real-time updates, and enhanced security features. Google Pixel 10 Spotted During Ad Shoot, Reveals Its Look Ahead of Expected Launch Later This Year (Watch Video).

Android 16 Features

As per reports, Android 16 is expected to introduce a new feature called “Live Updates.” It will likely show real-time information like ride arrival times, live sports scores, or food delivery updates directly on the lock screen or status bar. Android 16 is set to bring major enhancements in security features. A new Advanced Protection Mode will reportedly be built into the operating system to offer protection by blocking sideloading during calls, a method often used in scams to restrict access to sensitive permissions. Google Meet New Feature: Tech Giant Launches Real-Time Speech Translation With Identical Voices for Google One AI Premium Users at Google I/O 2025 (Watch Video).

Android 16 is also expected to improve anti-theft measures. Factory resets may require additional verification steps, which could make it more difficult for stolen devices to be wiped and resold. Google is also expected to introduce Material 3 Expressive with Android 16 to offer a more customisable user interface experience.

