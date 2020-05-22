Another Amazon Warehouse Worker Dies in the US Due to COVID-19

Amazon. (Photo Credits: BussinessSuiteOnline.com)

San Francisco, May 22: Covid-19 has claimed the life of another Amazon warehouse worker in the US, amid demand for enhanced safety measures for the e-commerce giant's employees. According to a report in NBC News on Thursday, the latest victim became the eighth Amazon warehouse worker in the US to have lost life due to complications from COVID-19, although the e-commerce giant did not disclose the exact numbers. The female employee was deployed at a fulfillment center in North Randall, Ohio. Amazon India Launches ‘Amazon Food’ Allowing Customers to Order Food Items From Local Restaurants; Takes On Zomato & Swiggy.

"We are saddened by the loss of an associate who had worked at our site in Randall, Ohio," Amazon spokesperson Lisa Levandowski told the outlet.

The employee had been with Amazon since November 2018. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 30 which was also her last day at work. Following her death, other employees at the warehouse are being provided counselling, according to Amazon. Amazon has faced several protests in the past from former and current employees regarding the safety of warehouse workers. The e-commerce giant, however, said that it has put in place a number of safety measures like making masks available in addition to doing deep cleaning of high-touch areas and disinfectant spraying, said the report.