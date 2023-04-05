New Delhi, April 5 : Apple is gearing up to release its latest iOS 17 software version at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2023, scheduled on June 5. The upcoming iOS 17 version is definitely highly awaited as it is expected to come with an array of new features. However, it might not be good news for the older Apple devices, including some popular iPhone models.

As per the speculations, Apple has plans to ditch as many as 6 devices from its upcoming software update, making these missed devices outdated. Let's look into the details.

Apple iOS 17 Upgrade Might Not be Available in These Devices:

As per the latest reports, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X won’t be receiving the upcoming iOS 17 upgrade. On the other hand, the first-gen iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch, as well as the fifth-generation iPad might be also given a miss by their maker for the upcoming software update. Google Pixel 7A To Launch Soon With Sony Primary Sensor; Find Expected Launch Date, Specs and Feature Details.

The mentioned iPhones and iPads are likely to be given a miss for further software support, as obviously they are aging and after a certain time period all devices become obsolete, even the Apple devices which are known for their long lasting built quality. It is to be noted, all the mentioned Apple devices were unveiled in the period between November 2015 and November 2017, which makes it very understandable why they might not receive further software upgrade.

In 2022, Apple announced that it would stop offering major software upgrades for the iPhone 6a, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, the original iPhone SE, last iPod touch, second-gen iPad Air, and the fourth-gen iPad mini.

iOS 17 And Devices Expected To Get The Upgrade:

The soon to launch iOS 17 is expected to bring in a slew of handy and convenient features keeping with the new-age tech era. Support for sideloading of apps as well as third-party app stores are expected alongside the addition of widgets and multi-display support for CarPlay. The upcoming iOS version is also expected to be more efficient, smoother and stable that its predecessor.

The likely eligible devices for the upcoming iOS 17 software upgrade include the iPhone 14 series, iPhone 14 Pro series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 13 Pro series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 12 Pro series, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro series, iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XS, as per the reports.

