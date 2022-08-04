Apple is said to launch the iPhone 14 Series globally next month. The iPhone 14 Series will comprise iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Ahead of the launch, the iPhone 13 model is being sold on Flipkart at a massive discount. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 4,000 for HDFC Bank card users, up to Rs 19,000 discount by exchanging an old smartphone, which will bring the price down massively. Apple iPhone 14 Price Tipped Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

It is important to note that the 128GB and 256GB storage models are out of stock. Now only the 512GB storage variant is available on the e-commerce website. Customers can get the iPhone 13 256GB model at Rs 81,000 after applying all the discounts.

The iPhone 13 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, an A15 Bionic chipset, a 12MP dual rear camera setup, a 12MP front camera and more. Earlier today, the price of the iPhone 14 was tipped online. The handset is said to start at $799 (approximately Rs 63,400), which is the same price of iPhone 13 from last year. As such, this could be the reason the e-commerce websites have started selling the iPhone 13 at a massive discount.

