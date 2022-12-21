New Delhi, December 21 : As per speculations tech behemoth Apple was preparing to launch the new iPhone SE 4 with a larger display and more impressive cameras in 2024. However, new rumours are rife about the company’s decision to postponed the new Apple iPhone SE 4 launch.

According to the reports, renowned analyst Ming Chi Kuo has twitted several times indicating that Apple may even give a total miss to a newer model of the more affordable iPhone SE. Let’s find out about all the details here. Apple Expected To Launch New MacBook Pro Models and New iMac in 2023.

Apple iPhone SE 4 launch postponed or cancelled as per analyst – details :

Apple announced the iPhone SE 3 officially in March this year. The Apple iPhone SE 3 packs in the A15 Bionic, 5Gand, longer battery life, new camera system with advanced features such as Smart HDR 4, Deep Fusion and Photographic Styles and enhanced durability.

Analyst Kuo has revealed in a series of tweets that despite the speculations about the new version of the SE 3, Apple is not happy with the sales performance of iPhone SE 3. He twitted “My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones”. Apple iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3 and macOS Ventura 13.2 Update Betas Add Support for Apple ID Security Keys.

Kuo has further indicated that the full-screen design of the SE 4 will not work for Apple as it will result in higher manufacturing costs, which defeats the very purpose of the comparatively affordable iPhone range.

As per Kuo cutting down development and production costs on unnecessary new products will also assist Apple in navigating through the new challenges of the current global economic recession that is going to continue next year.

The Apple iPhone SE 3 launched in India this year with starting price tag of Rs 43,900. The device gets powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset that also does the duty under the hood of the iPhone 13 series. It also comes with 5G support.

The Apple iPhone SE 3 flaunts the same minimalistic design language with rounded edges of its predecessor iPhone SE, which launched back in 2020. The smaller iPhone comes with a 4.7-inch screen with Touch ID, water and dust resistant design with IP67 certification and just a single primary 12MP camera at its rear along with an LED flash.

