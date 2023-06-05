New Delhi, June 5 : The realme 11 Pro series is all braced up to launch in the Indian smartphone market on June 8. As the phones are already available in China, we know all the details except for the India-specific pricing and availability details.

The realme 11 vanilla will not be coming to India, and only the higher realme 11 Pro and realme 11 Pro+ models will be launching. Just ahead of the launch, the pre-order details have been leaked alongside the other India-spec details. realme Revolutionising the Smartphone Industry With New Level of Innovations.

realme 11 Pro 5G Series – Leaked Details

realme 11 Pro series will launch in India on June 8 and as per leaks will be up for pre-orders on the same day till June 14. The two handsets are likely to go on sale from June 15 through Flipkart and realme online stores.

According to reports, pre-ordering the realme 11 Pro series will offer a free realme Watch 2 Pro worth Rs 4,499. There will also be no-cost EMI through several banks.

As per reports, the realme 11 Pro 5G will be offered globally with 8GB RAM paired with 128GB and 256GB storage options. The base 8GB/128GB version is said to be priced at EUR 310 (approx. Rs 27,400), while the 256GB variant’s cost hasn’t been leaked out. The realme 11 Pro 5G will be offered in two shades of Sunrise Beige and Astral Black. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Foldable Smartphone Launched; Checkout Complete Design, Specs and Price Details.

realme 11 Pro 5G - Specifications

The realme 11 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout, Dimensity 7050 chipset coupled with Mali-G68 GPU. It will run on the Android 13 OS topped with realme UI 4.0 skin,

The handset will come with dual cameras, consisting of 108MP primary lens with OIS and a 2MP dual sensor, while the selfie camera will be a 16MP unit. It will pack in a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

