New Delhi, March 7: Boult Audio has introduced its latest earbuds, the Boult Z40 Ultra. The Boult Z40 Ultra earbuds is expected to deliver a high-quality audio experience for its users. The Boult Z40 Ultra comes with the latest features and specifications.

As per a report of Zeenews, Boult has launched its latest true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, the Boult Z40 Ultra, in India. The earbuds is available at a price of Rs 1,999. Customers can purchase the Boult Z40 Ultra through the official Boult Audio website, Flipkart and Amazon. The earbuds come in three colour options that include Beige, Metallic and Black. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Boult Z40 Ultra Specifications and Features

As per reports, the Boult Z40 Ultra TWS earbuds come equipped with a 32dB noise cancellation feature and Quad-mic ENC technology. The touch controls of Z40 Ultra are simple to use, which allows its users to easily manage volume adjustments, calls, music playback, virtual assistants and EQ modes with a simple tap.

The Boult Z40 Ultra also features 10mm drivers, BoomX Technology and Combat Gaming Mode with an ultra-low 45ms latency. These features is expected to enhance the sound quality of the earbuds and minimise the audio lag while playing games.The Boult Z40 Ultra comes with an IPX-5 water resistance rating. The earbuds are expected to be suitable for use during workouts or in light rain. The Z40 Ultra also supports type-C fast charging. Microsoft’s AI Tool Copilot Designer Has Tendency To Create ‘Inappropriate’ and ‘Sexually Objectified’ Images, Says Report.

As per reports, the Z40 Ultra comes with Dual Stream DSP and a Sonic Core Dynamic chip, which work together to provide synchronous audio transfer, adaptive audio equalisation and hardware-accelerated audio processing. The Boult Z40 Ultra also supports Bluetooth 5.3, which includes Blink and Pair technology for quick pairing and might have the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2024 07:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).