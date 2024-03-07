New Delhi, March 7: Lenovo has expanded its Yoga series laptop with the introduction of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i is expected to perform well with its AI features. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i might be suitable for professionals and tech enthusiasts who are looking for a powerful computing experience.

As per a report of Times Now, Lenovo has launched its latest laptop, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i in India. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i comes with two colour options that include Aluminum and Luna Grey variants. The Yoga Slim 7i comes with a starting price of Rs 1,04,999. It is available for purchase through Lenovo's official website, Lenovo Stores, e-commerce platforms and retail outlets. Lenovo also offers monthly no-cost EMI of Rs 5,999 and discounts up to Rs 10,000 on HDFC cards.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Specifications and Features

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i runs on Windows 11 and is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with Intel Arc graphics and is supported by the Intel Evo platform. The laptop is also equipped with 32GB of LPDDR5x memory and a 1TB SSD M.2 PCIe storage. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i comes with a 14-inch OLED display that boasts a WUXGA resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The screen of the laptop has a brightness of 400 nits. The display is also equipped with Eyesafe Certification, Dolby Vision and DisplayHDR True Black 500 to enhance the viewing experience of its users.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i features a full HD camera with 1080p resolution which comes with a Time-of-Flight sensor and an electronic shutter for privacy. The laptop has four 2W speakers supporting Dolby Atmos with Amplifier technology. Other features of the Yoga Slim 7i includes a full-size keyboard with a buttonless glass surface.

