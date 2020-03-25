Coronavirus Impact: Vivo V19 India Launch Reportedly Pushed To April 3, 2020

Vivo V19 Launch

Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker was expected to launch the new V19 series soon in India. However, the company reportedly postponed the launch due to the current lockdown situation in the country. The Coronavirus Pandemic has effected the world wherein several major events have been cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19 scare. Taking similar precautionary measures, Vivo to seems to have pushed the launch event further. The company was supposed to launch the new Vivo V19 smartphone in India on March 26, 2020. There are some reports claiming that the phone will now be launched by next month, probably April 3, 2020.

As per the report from GSMArena, the company also deleted the old tweet that confirmed the launch date of Vivo V19, which was previously March 26, 2020. As of now, there is not much clarity about the exact reason the phone maker decided to take this step. Another report from 91Mobiles that surfaced last week claimed to reveal specifications as well as pricing of the Vivo V19. It highlighted that the smartphone will sport a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset. The report also mentioned that the handset will get up to 8GB of RAM. The device is likely to be offered in two colour options - Piano Black and Mystic Silver. The new Vivo V19 could be offered in two storage configurations - 128GB and 256GB. Coming to the camera department, the smartphone will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup featuring 48MP primary sensors, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the handset would pack a dual-camera module with a 32MP main selfie snapper along with an 8MP wide-angle-camera.

The phone is expected to be backed by a massive 4,500mAh battery with a 33W Flash Charge 2.0 technology. Coming to the pricing, the smartphone is likely to get starting price of Rs 25,000 for the 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. However, the price of the higher variant could go up to around Rs 28,000.